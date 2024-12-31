Summarize Simplifying... In short A millionaire influencer's London mansion was the scene of a £111 million jewelry heist, with items including a 10.73-carat diamond ring and butterfly-shaped sapphire earrings among the stolen goods.

The influencer, known for flaunting her wealth on social media, and her family have offered a £1.5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of the thief and the recovery of the stolen items.

Millionaire influencer targeted in UK's biggest burglary

Millionaire influencer is victim of ₹111cr jewelry heist in UK

By Tanvi Gupta 06:33 pm Dec 31, 202406:33 pm

What's the story Millionaire influencer and art collector Shafira Huang has been named as the victim of a £10.4 million (approx. ₹111 crore) jewelry heist in Primrose Hill, North London. The burglary, one of the highest-value in British history, was carried out by a lone suspect who entered through a second-floor window while Huang and her family were away. The thief stole custom-designed diamond jewelry, designer handbags valued at £1,50,000 (₹1.6cr), and £15,000 (₹16 lakh) in cash.

Details

Stolen items included a 10.73-carat Graff diamond ring

During the 19-minute heist at the 22,000 sq ft mansion in London, the thief managed to break into a safe and steal the jewels, according to The Guardian. The stolen items included a 10.73-carat Graff diamond ring, two De Beers butterfly diamond rings, a 3.03-carat Hermes ring, an aquamarine ring, and a Niloticus Lumiere necklace. Also missing were pink sapphire butterfly-shaped earrings by Katherine Wang.

Stolen luxury

Huang's social media showcased stolen items

Huang, a cultural ambassador for the Halcyon Gallery on Bond Street, is infamous for flaunting her wealth on social media. She has over 13K followers and frequently posts about luxury items and lavish trips. Some of the stolen items had been posted on her social media account before the theft. Apart from diamond jewelry, crocodile skin Hermes handbags were also stolen during the heist.

Reward announcement

Huang family offers ₹15cr reward for information and recovery

In response to the burglary, Huang and her family have offered two rewards amounting to £1.5 million (₹15 crore). The first is a £500K (roughly ₹5cr) sum for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. The second is 10% of the value of any recovered stolen items, which could exceed £1 million. Photographs of some stolen items, including diamond bracelets and a unique handbag, have also been released to aid in their recovery.

Ongoing investigation

Police investigation into high-profile burglary continues

Details of the burglary were made public by police three weeks after the incident, after failing to find the suspect. The break-in took place between 5:00pm and 5:30pm on December 7, close to the Israeli Ambassador's London residence on Avenue Road. Detective Constable Paulo Roberts described it as a "brazen offense" to The Sun, and stressed many of the stolen items were sentimental and unique in design, making them easily identifiable.