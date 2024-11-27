Summarize Simplifying... In short A viral Instagram video showing wedding guests favoring non-vegetarian food over vegetarian options has sparked online discussions about dietary preferences at social events.

In a related incident, a political feast hosted by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind allegedly violated conduct codes, causing outrage among guests who were served only gravy instead of meat in a mutton dish.

This incident was highlighted by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a gathering.

What's the story A video of wedding guests scrambling to get their hands on non-vegetarian dishes has gone viral on social media. The footage captures the chaos as attendees push and shove each other in their rush to secure a serving of meat. Some are seen leaning over the counter, plates in hand, eagerly waiting their turn. Meanwhile, the vegetarian food stalls remain conspicuously empty with waiters standing idly by.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named @swagsedoctorofficial, who simply asked, "Aapko shadi me Kya khana pasand hai?" The post has since received more than 600,000 likes. However, the comments section was disabled—presumably to prevent people from debating food choices. The viral clip has led to discussions online about dietary preferences at social gatherings and the fierce competition for non-vegetarian fare.

In a related incident, Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh flagged a community feast allegedly hosted at BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind's office. The event reportedly violated the model code of conduct. Guests reportedly got angry after they were served only gravy instead of meat pieces in a mutton dish. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav commented on the incident during a gathering, saying "Some incident in your constituency has become very popular."