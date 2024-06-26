In brief Simplifying... In brief Akhilesh Yadav accuses the Central government of discriminating against Delhi's government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail over a corruption case.

Centre has discriminated against Delhi government, Kejriwal the most: Akhilesh

By Chanshimla Varah 07:00 pm Jun 26, 202407:00 pm

What's the story Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the central government of discriminating against the Delhi government and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, the most. Yadav made the comments after visiting Delhi Water Minister Atishi at the LNJP Hospital, where she has been admitted after her health deteriorated amid an indefinite fast to demand water from Haryana. He also alleged that chief ministers' problems have escalated since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government.

Health concerns

Delhi Water Minister hospitalized amid water shortage

"Kejriwal formed the government and worked to improve health, education and other facilities but the Centre is creating obstacles," he said. Yadav further alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has been framing those who pose a threat to the BJP. He stated, "The Centre must have known that he will come out. To ensure that he does not come out, the government does not function and he does not go among the people, he (Kejriwal) was framed."

Alleged bias

CBI accused of framing threats to BJP

The CBI arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam and sought a five-day remand for questioning. Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate﻿ in the same case in May. The CBI first launched an investigation into the case on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, in July 2022. Although the CBI filed the case, the ED was the first to arrest Kejriwal.

Crisis deepens

Water shortage affects millions in Delhi

Outside of Tihar Jail, the AAP, headed by Atishi, has been protesting against the Haryana government for the water shortage in the national capital for over a week. Atishi claims that Haryana has been releasing 100 MGD less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD for the last two weeks, affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi.