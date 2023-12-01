19kg commercial LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs. 21

Government hikes commercial LPG cylinder rates by Rs. 21

The prices of 19kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been hiked by Rs. 21 in several Indian states on Friday. This marks the third LPG price hike over the past three months. Usually, the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders are amended on the first day of each month.

Latest commercial LPG cylinder prices after price hike

After the hike, the price for a commercial 19kg LPG cylinder in New Delhi went up from Rs. 1,775.50 to Rs. 1,796.50 per cylinder. In comparison, commercial LPG cylinders in Kolkata will now cost Rs. 1,908. While a 19-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs. 1,749 in Mumbai, it will be retailed for Rs. 1,968 in Chennai.