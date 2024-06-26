In brief Simplifying... In brief In his first address as Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla condemned the 1975 Emergency, terming it a "black chapter" in India's history, a sentiment backed by PM Modi.

Amid opposition uproar, the House was adjourned and will reconvene on Thursday.

Birla, who defeated Congress's K Suresh to become Speaker, emphasized the importance of democratic values and trust-based cooperation between the government and opposition.

Lok Sabha Speaker criticizes 1975 Emergency

'I'm glad…': Modi backs Birla's remark on Emergency amid uproar

By Chanshimla Varah 05:52 pm Jun 26, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for criticizing the 1975 Emergency declared by the then-Indira Gandhi government on Wednesday. PM Modi praised Birla in a post on X, shortly after the latter's criticism caused an uproar in Parliament and a subsequent adjournment. "It remains a fitting example of what happens when Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled and institutions are destroyed.The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like," the PM wrote.

Historical lessons

PM Modi stresses importance of understanding emergency implications

PM Modi emphasized the importance of today's youth understanding the implications of the 1975 Emergency. In his first address as Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla criticized the 1975 Emergency, calling it a "black chapter" in Indian history. "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency...25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter," he said.

Democracy upheld

Birla highlights India's democratic values, condemns emergency dictatorship

Following an uproar from the opposition, which is now headed by Indira's grandson, Rahul Gandhi, the Speaker adjourned the House. The House will reconvene again on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Rahul congrulated Birla for assuming the post of Speaker for the second time. He also stressed the importance of trust-based cooperation between the government and opposition and stated that, as speaker, Birla is the final arbiter of India's people's voice, represented by the Lok Sabha.

Speaker post

Birla defeated Congress candidate K Suresh

To assume the role of Speaker, Birla defeated Congress's K Suresh, who filed his nomination after the ruling party and opposition failed to reach a consensus. Historically, the Lok Sabha speaker and deputy speaker are elected through consensus between the two opponents. However, due to the deadlock between the Treasury and opposition benches this year, both the National Democratic Alliance and the opposition fielded candidates. The NDA has 293 members in the 543-member Parliament, while the opposition has 234 MPs.