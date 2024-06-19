In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi is grappling with a severe water crisis amid a heatwave, with its supply falling short by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) compared to the agreed amount from Haryana.

The situation has sparked political tensions, with the BJP accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of poor water management, while the AAP alleges the crisis is BJP-engineered.

Amidst this, Atishi, a key figure in the crisis, has requested police protection for water pipelines due to suspected sabotage attempts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Atishi's threatens indefinite fast

Delhi water crisis: Atishi threatens indefinite fast, seeks Modi's intervention

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:42 pm Jun 19, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Delhi Water Minister, Atishi, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the escalating water crisis in the national capital. Atishi has threatened to go on an indefinite fast from Friday if the issue remains unresolved. "If Delhi's rightful share of water is not provided in the next two days, I will start a satyagraha for water. I will start an indefinite fast till Delhi gets its water," she said during a media briefing.

Supply shortage

Heatwave exacerbates Delhi's water demand amid shortfall

Delhi is currently battling an extreme heatwave, which has significantly increased the city's water demand. Despite having a population comparable to Haryana, Delhi only receives 1,050 MGD (million gallons per day) of water compared to Haryana's 6,500 MGD. Atishi highlighted that if Haryana supplied an additional 100 MGD of water, it would merely constitute 1.5% of their total supply.

Supply discrepancy

Haryana's water supply to Delhi falls short of agreement

Haryana has consistently maintained that it provides adequate water as per the sharing agreements and suggested that Delhi should enhance its water management system. Of Delhi's total water supply of 1,050 MGD, 613 MGD is supposed to come from Haryana. However, on Wednesday, Haryana only released 513 MGD against the agreed upon 613 MGD, resulting in a shortfall of 100 MGD in Delhi.

Political dispute

Political tensions rise amid Delhi's water shortage

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government, accusing it of poor water management. In retaliation, the AAP has claimed that the water shortage in Delhi is a "BJP sponsored" crisis. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is reducing raw water supply for Delhi and damaging pipelines to gain political advantage.

Pipeline protection

Atishi requests police protection for pipelines

In the midst of the crisis, Atishi has requested police protection for the city's water pipelines to prevent potential sabotage attempts. She reported that the Delhi Jal Board's patrolling team discovered signs of pipeline sabotage at several locations, further aggravating the water crisis. "At this juncture any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi," Atishi wrote in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.