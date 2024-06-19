In brief Simplifying... In brief Pawan Kalyan, the chief of Janasena Party, has assumed office as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, with the support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

What's the story Janasena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan took charge as Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister on Wednesday amid vedic chants. Alongside his duties as Deputy CM, Kalyan will also oversee the portfolios of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology. An MLA from the Pithampur constituency in the southern state, Kalyan is a first-time minister.

Kalyan to meet senior officials for review meetings

Several Janasena leaders and others congratulated Kalyan on assuming office. The deputy chief minister is later expected to meet senior officials for review meetings. Notably, the Janasena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are allies of the Telugu Desam Party as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had named Kalyan as his deputy on Friday.

We have taken oath to serve people of Andhra: Naidu

Under the alliance government in Andhra, the TDP has kept the crucial portfolios of home, finance, agriculture and urban development for itself. Overall, the TDP was given 21 berths, Janasena Party three and the BJP one. One berth remains vacant and will be filled at a later stage. "Congratulations to @PawanKalyan Garu on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister...Together, we have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu had said in a post on X.

We will strive to achieve progress: Kalyan

In a post on X, Kalyan had thanked the CM, saying, "It is indeed a privilege to serve alongside you and our esteemed colleagues in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet. Together, with the guidance of NDA leadership and the collective efforts of our cabinet, we will strive to achieve progress, prosperity and inclusive development for all sections of society."