The Thrissur MP has now shut down the rumors

Actor-MP Suresh Gopi relinquishing ministerial role for films? His response

By Chanshimla Varah 05:22 pm Jun 10, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Suresh Gopi, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first-ever MP from Kerala, has disputed claims that he does not want to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Hours after taking the oath with 70 other MPs, reports surfaced that Gopi had planned to relinquish his role as Union Minister of State (MoS) because of his commitments to some film projects. The Thrissur MP has now shut down the rumors, calling them "grossly incorrect."

Refuting claims

Have already accepted the ministerial position: Gopi

"A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala," Gopi tweeted. "I have already accepted the ministerial position, and I have been sworn in," the MP further told CNBC-TV18.

What Gopi said

'I have to do my films at any cost'

After winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, Gopi reportedly said that he did not want to be a minister. "My aim is to work as an MP. I didn't ask for anything. I had said that I didn't need this post. They know it and, as an MP, I will perform really well for them. I have to do my films at any cost," he said. However, Gopi's office later claimed he never mentioned this.

Historic election

Gopi's historic election and commitment to film projects

Gopi made history as the first BJP MP elected from Kerala in the recent Lok Sabha elections, with a 38% vote share. Gopi joined the BJP in October 2016, after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha under the Arts category. During his tenure in the Upper House, he selected Thiruvananthapuram as the nodal district for various development initiatives funded by MPLADS.