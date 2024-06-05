Next Article

BJP falls short of majority: 2 coalition-era veterans emerge kingmakers

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:05 pm Jun 05, 202412:05 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fell short of expectations against a surprisingly strong showing by the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The BJP secured 240 seats—below the majority mark of 272—while the Congress won 99. Amid the scheme of things, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu have emerged as "kingmakers."

Naidu, Kumar to play crucial role in NDA

The TDP secured 16 Lok Sabha seats, while Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively. Holding a combined total of 28 seats, Naidu and Kumar are likely to play a crucial role in the BJP-led NDA. Both parties have reaffirmed their commitment to the NDA and will participate in the alliance's meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

INDIA bloc seeking to engage with Naidu, Kumar

Meanwhile, there were reports that the INDIA bloc is seeking to engage with Naidu and Kumar—both of whom were former allies. To recall, Kumar was instrumental in forming the bloc and even hosted the first meeting of the opposition leaders from across the country. He quit the alliance in January and rejoined the ruling NDA. Separately, Naidu—earlier part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2019—reunited with the NDA in March.

Kumar, Yadav took same flight to Delhi

Amid this, there are reports that Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav took the same flight to Delhi on Wednesday. Notably, the RJD is part of the opposition bloc, and Yadav previously served as Kumar's deputy in the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Kumar and Yadav reached Delhi to attend the NDA and INDIA bloc meetings respectively, amid the ongoing process of forming a new government at the Centre.

Kumar and Naidu's long-standing political journey

Kumar's association with the BJP traces back to the mid-1990s when he—along with veteran socialist leader late George Fernandes—formed the Samata Party in opposition to Lalu Prasad, then Bihar's CM. This came as a response to Prasad's dominant presence in the Janata Dal— founded by ex-PM VP Singh. The alliance with the BJP—which governed from 1998 to 2004—offered Kumar significant exposure, allowing him to hold key portfolios like agriculture, railways, and surface transport in the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

Naidu's TDP emerges as 2nd largest party in ruling NDA

Meanwhile, Naidu's TDP is the second-largest party in the ruling NDA alliance after the BJP. Naidu's political career hit a nadir on September 9, 2023—when he was arrested in the skill development scam case by the ruling YSR Congress Party government. Naidu spent nearly two months in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. However, an interim bail later made absolute facilitated Naidu's release to prepare for the 2024 polls. This allowed him to join the BJP-led NDA alliance along with the Janasena.