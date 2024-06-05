Next Article

Young candidates win big in Indian elections

Youth power shines: Meet youngest MPs of 18th Lok Sabha

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:24 am Jun 05, 202411:24 am

What's the story Four 25-year-old candidates emerged victorious in the recent Lok Sabha elections in a significant display of youth influence in politics. They are Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj from the Samajwadi Party, Shambhavi Choudhary from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and Sanjana Jatav from the Congress. These four are set to become the youngest members of Parliament (MPs).

Individual victories

Shambhavi Choudhary, Sanjana Jatav's election triumphs

Choudhary, daughter of Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, won the Samastipur constituency, defeating her nearest rival Sunny Hazari of the Congress. During a campaign rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously lauded her as the youngest NDA candidate. On the other hand, Jatav emerged victorious from the Bharatpur constituency in Rajasthan by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramswaroop Koli. Despite a narrow loss in the 2023 Assembly elections, she made a strong comeback this year.

SP candidates

Saroj siblings secure seats in Lok Sabha elections

Pushpendra Saroj, making his political debut from the Kaushambi parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh, defeated sitting BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar. The seat was previously held by BJP and Pushpendra won by a margin of 103,944 votes. His sister, Priya Saroj, also secured victory from the Machhlishahr seat in UP against sitting BJP MP Bholanath with a margin of 35,850 votes.