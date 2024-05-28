Next Article

PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

After campaigning ends, Modi to take meditation break in TN

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:30 pm May 28, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu on May 30, just days before the Lok Sabha elections' results are announced on June 4. During his two-day stay, he plans to meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial Hall on May 31. As per police sources quoted by The Hindu, "If the Prime Minister decides to meditate on June 1 also, he will be at Vivekananda Rock Memorial for the second day also before leaving Kanniyakumari."

Meditation history

Modi's spiritual retreat mirrors 2019 pre-election ritual

Modi's upcoming meditation retreat in Kanniyakumari mirrors a similar spiritual journey he undertook in 2019. Just days before the Lok Sabha elections count, he offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. He meditated in a cave situated 11,700feet up in the Himalayas, which was equipped with modern amenities as informed by the Rudraprayag District Magistrate to Indian Express.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Modi' visit not linked to any BJP event

Vivekananda Rock Memorial is dedicated to the 19th century philosopher and author Swami Vivekananda. The memorial is situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar on a rock in the sea, about 500 metres from the mainland. The rock is surrounded by the Laccadive sea at the confluence of the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. Modi's Kanniyakumari visit is not related to any Bharatiya Janata Party-linked event.

Election goals

BJP, NDA aim for over 400 seats in Lok Sabha

The BJP, along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, is targeting more than 400 seats out of the 543-member Lok Sabha. If successful, this would secure Modi's third term and mark the party's third consecutive single-party majority. At the beginning of the elections, Modi had said, "Phir ek baar modi sarkar. Aur chaar June 400 paar."