Next Article

EC orders major rejig in 6 states ahead of 2024 polls

ECI orders removal of Bengal DGP, 6 states' home secretaries

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:14 pm Mar 18, 202405:14 pm

What's the story In a major administrative shake-up, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly ordered the removal of West Bengal's director general of police (DGP) and home secretaries from six states. The states include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In addition, the general administrative department secretaries from Mizoram and Himachal have also been asked to step down.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes days after the ECI announced the official dates of the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections﻿ on Saturday. With polling set to be held in seven phases, the process will begin on April 19. The results for all polls, including by-elections, general elections, and assembly elections, will be announced on June 4. With this, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) also came into effect and will stay in place until the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results.

ECI order

ECI's order ahead of 2024 polls

The ECI, under CEC Rajiv Kumar, has directed all state governments to transfer officers engaged in election-related duties. The order specifically targets those who have either served three years in their current role or are working in their home districts. The poll panel also ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

ECI order

Maharashtra ordered to transfer BMC officials amidst compliance failure

Maharashtra had failed to comply with the directives concerning several municipal commissioners, as well as some additional and deputy municipal commissioners, the report said. Expressing dissatisfaction with the state chief secretary, the commission instructed the transfer of BMC officials, along with the additional and deputy commissioners, with a deadline to report by 6:00pm on Monday. Additionally, the chief secretary was directed to transfer all similarly positioned municipal commissioners and additional or deputy municipal commissioners across other corporations in Maharashtra.

Bengal DGP

ECI seeks names for new Bengal DGP

Separately, the ECI has asked for the names of the three officers to select a new Bengal DGP. In December 2023, Rajeev Kumar, known to be close to CM Mamata Banerjee, as Bengal DGP. In 2019, the Cental Bureau of Investigation accused Kumar of tampering with evidence in the Saradha scam investigation while heading a Special Investigation Team. Banerjee staged a two-day dharna after the CBI searched Kumar's house, but ended it when the Supreme Court shielded him from arrest.