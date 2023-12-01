Mizoram election vote counting date changed to December 4

Mizoram election vote counting date changed to December 4

By Chanshimla Varah 10:11 pm Dec 01, 202310:11 pm

Mizoram election vote counting date changed

The Election Commission has moved the Mizoram assembly election vote counting date to December 4. "The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other weekday, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram," the poll panel said in a statement.

Announcement for new date

Political parties, civil society organizations urged ECI to change date

Due to the Christian majority in Mizoram, major political parties, civil society organizations, and others previously requested the ECI to change the counting date, which falls on Sunday. This is due to the date clashing with Sunday church services. However, the ECI set December 3 as the day for counting votes in Mizoram, along with four other states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Five-member delegation of NGOCC met chief election commissioner

On Monday, a five-member NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) delegation met with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other officials in Delhi and asked them to postpone the election date. Following that, the NGOCC expressed optimism that the poll panel will reschedule the date of vote counting for the assembly elections. Notably, Christians constitute more than 87% of Mizoram's population, according to the 2011 census.

Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 7

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was conducted on November 7. More than 80% of the 8.57 lakh voters cast ballots to determine the fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women. Mizoram is set to witness a high-stakes close contest between the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and CM Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF). Exit polls projected that the ZPM would defeat the ruling MNF.