Modi criticizes opposition's handling of Article 370

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:46 pm May 28, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized the opposition's handling of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview with news agency ANI, PM Modi claimed that the article was not an issue for the people of Jammu and Kashmir or India, but was manipulated for the benefit of a select few. "Article 370 was the agenda of only 4-5 families," Modi stated, taking a veiled jibe at the opposition.

Modi highlights unity post Article 370 abrogation

Modi further stated that the removal of Article 370 has fostered a greater sense of unity and belonging among the people of Kashmir. Article 370...was neither the agenda of the people of Kashmir nor the agenda of the people of the country...Today it has become true that after the removal of 370, there is a feeling of more unity. The feeling of belongingness is increasing among the people of Kashmir...its direct result is also visible in elections, tourism," he said.

Record voter turnouts post Article 370 abrogation

According to reports, following the abrogation of Article 370 by Modi's government in August 2019, record voter turnouts were observed in several parliamentary constituencies during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this month. Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri recorded polling percentages of 38.49%, 59.1%, and 51.35% respectively—the highest rates since 1989. "When the common man votes there, it is not just to make someone win, voting means that the voter accepts the Constitution of India," he said.

Modi's statement on voter turnout in Kashmir

"As a result, voting records of 40 years have been broken. It is a matter of greatest satisfaction for me that my brothers and sisters from Kashmir came forward to vote with great enthusiasm," PM Modi said. "By voting, they have given a message to the world and to those who used to have doubts," he further said.

'Decision of government always for good cause'

The PM added that the decisions of his government were always for a good cause. I would like to pray to the justice system of our country that if...government wants to do any work, they have a...strategy to do that work...Sometimes I had to shut down the internet...Some NGO went to court and it became a big issue in the court...but today the children there proudly say...we have been getting all the facilities for the last 5 years," he said.