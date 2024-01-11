Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti in car accident

Narrow escape for Mehbooba Mufti in car accident

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:36 pm Jan 11, 202405:36 pm

The accident took place in Sangam area of Anantnag district

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday when her vehicle met with an accident in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. According to police, the incident took place in the Sangam area of the district when Mufti was on her way to Khanabal to visit victims of a recent fire incident. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader was unhurt, but a police officer in her personal security was injured, NDTV reported.

Mufti's vehicle collided with civilian car

Later, party officials said that the driver of Mufti's car received injuries to his leg, The Indian Express reported. The collision happened when Mufti's black Scorpio crashed into a civilian vehicle. Photos from the scene show that the front portion of Scorpio has been significantly damaged. Despite the accident, the PDP leader continued on to Khanabal to meet with those affected by the fire.

Mufti shares post after accident

Omar Abdullah seeks inquiry into accident

Expressing his concern, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said he was glad Mufti "escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident." "I expect the government to enquire in to the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately," he wrote in a post shared on social media platform X.

Expect the government to look into it: Abdullah