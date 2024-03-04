Next Article

The threats were declared hoaxes after anti-sabotage checks

Tamil Nadu: 2 schools receive hoax bomb threats, probe underway

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 08:14 pm Mar 04, 202408:14 pm

What's the story At least two schools in Tamil Nadu received bomb threats via email on Monday, sparking fear among students, staff, and parents. Police and bomb squad teams quickly arrived at the schools to conduct anti-sabotage checks, but no explosives were discovered on the premises. The threats were later declared hoaxes. The schools that received the threats are the PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district.

Police's response

Security strengthened after incident

After the incident, police have strengthened the security measures near the premises of the affected schools. Authorities have announced that no one will be allowed near the school grounds without undergoing proper security checks, reports said. The incident follows a series of hoax bomb threats received by several schools in Chennai on February 8, which were later confirmed to be false alarms.

Bomb hoax in Chennai

4 Chennai schools received bomb threats in February

In February, at least four private schools in Chennai received bomb threats via email, prompting parents to rush to the school and pick up their kids. Authorities are yet to identify the person responsible for sending these threatening emails, and an investigation into the case remains underway. Local authorities have assured that they are working to ensure the safety of students and staff at the affected schools.

In Bengaluru

Previous incidents and investigations

In December of last year, around 44 schools in Bengaluru received similar threats via email. Police traced the emails to a minor in Tamil Nadu but were unable to identify the individual responsible. The incident comes just days after an explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru injured 10 people. A case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosive Substances Act, and the National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation.