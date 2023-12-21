DMK minister jailed for 3 years in corruption case

By Chanshimla Varah 11:16 am Dec 21, 202311:16 am

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister K Ponmudy has been sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment in a Rs. 1.75 crore disproportionate assets case, ANI reported. The Madras High Court also imposed a fine of Rs. 50 lakh each on Ponmudy and his wife. The court convicted Ponmudy in the disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, overturning a trial court's order that acquitted him.