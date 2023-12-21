Former Karnataka cop's son detained in Parliament security breach case

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:34 am Dec 21, 202311:34 am

The custody of four accused in the Parliament security breach ends on Thursday

An engineer from Karnataka, who is reportedly the son of a retired cop, was detained by Delhi Police officials from his Bagalkote residence on Wednesday night over alleged links to the security breach in Parliament. Identified as Saikrishna Jagali, the techie is a friend of accused Manoranjan D and is being brought over to the national capital for further questioning.

Why does this story matter?

On December 13, Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma stormed into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, raising slogans and setting off smoke bombs. Two others, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament complex simultaneously before being apprehended. All the accused were handed over to different Delhi Police Special Cell units last Saturday.

Know about ex-top cop son's alleged ties to Parliament intruder

According to reports, Saikrishna and Manoranjan were batchmates at an engineering college in Bengaluru, and the accused Lok Sabha intruder named the engineer during questioning. Moreover, it is also learned that Saikrishna is the son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vittal Magalu, and has been working from his home in Bagalkote.

6 accused arrested so far

As many as six individuals have been arrested in the ongoing probe over the security breach in Parliament. Manoranjan, Sharma, Shinde, and Azad were arrested right after the breach. Their seven-day custody expires on Thursday. Lalit Jha, the suspected mastermind behind the security breach, and Mahesh Kumawat, who reportedly helped Jha, were arrested by the cops a few days later.

Over 140 MPs suspended from Parliament

Separately, a whopping 144 opposition MPs have been suspended during the Parliament Winter Session so far over alleged "unruly conduct." The move came as opposition leaders protested the lapse in Parliament security and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah address the matter in the House. Opposition parties, on the other hand, condemned the move, calling the suspensions "undemocratic."