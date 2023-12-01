Panic in Bengaluru as 15 schools receive bomb threats

1/5

India 2 min read

Panic in Bengaluru as 15 schools receive bomb threats

By Prateek Talukdar 12:24 pm Dec 01, 202312:24 pm

At least 15 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday via anonymous emails

At least 15 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday via anonymous emails, triggering panic. The police said that students and others were evacuated from the schools, and the premises were scanned. However, no suspicious object was found, leading the police to believe the emails were a hoax. Similar hoax messages were sent to several schools in the city last year as well.

2/5

5,000 kids evacuated, sent home

The emails said that explosive devices had been planted in the schools and could be triggered at any moment. Over 5,000 students in 15 schools were sent home after alerting the parents of an "unexpected situation" and "security threat from unknown sources." Anti-sabotage teams and bomb squads examined the school premises but did not find anything suspicious.

3/5

Anti-sabotage teams examining school premises

4/5

16 schools got similar hoax messages last year

In April 2022, 16 schools in Bengaluru received false bomb threats via email. It said that "a very powerful bomb" had been planted in the schools and asked the school authorities to immediately call the police, stressing that it was "not a joke." The police registered a case of cyberterrorism and initiated an investigation to track the sender.

5/5

Emails traced to minor from Tamil Nadu

The probe found a minor from Tamil Nadu associated with the email ID used to send the messages. However, it was not ascertained whether the emails were sent by the minor or somebody else. The minor reportedly created a program to mask the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. All the emails were linked to a single application.