By Tanya Shrivastava 10:57 am Jun 05, 202410:57 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to form the government for a third consecutive term after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a simple majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party, with 240 seats, has failed to cross the 272 majority marks on its own and is relying on support from its allies. Meanwhile, defying exit poll predictions, the opposition bloc—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)—won over 200 seats, with the Congress securing 99 of them.

Alliance support

TDP, JD(U) to play key role in NDA government

The support of BJP allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is crucial for the NDA's majority in the Lower House—with the TDP winning 16 seats in Andhra Pradesh and the JD(U) securing 12 in Bihar. As things stand now, these veteran leaders have emerged as "kingmakers."

Government formation

All eyes on Naidu and Kumar

All eyes are on Naidu and Kumar as they head to Delhi to meet with PM Modi and top BJP leaders, while both the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc are convening meetings in the national capital on Wednesday. The INDIA bloc members will meet and discuss strategies for forming a government at the Centre—despite lacking the required numbers. Top political leaders—including the Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray—are reaching Delhi for the same.

Alliance talks

INDIA bloc discusses strategy to re-engage with former allies

High-level discussions will likely cover re-engaging with former allies—the JD(U) and the TDP. On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that any decision will only be taken after discussion with the allies and will "reflect the consensus of the alliance." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that talks with existing and "new partners" who are "going to ally" will take place.

Information

Mamata to skip INDIA bloc meeting, Abhishek may represent TMC

Separately, on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will not be able to attend the meeting in Delhi. Her nephew and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is expected to represent the party at the opposition bloc meeting on Wednesday.

18th Lok Sabha

Process of forming new government begins today

Notably, the process of forming the new government begins today with the Union Cabinet meeting to recommend dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha. Once approved, President Droupadi Murmu will dissolve the current lower house and start constituting the 18th Lok Sabha. Additionally, President Murmu will host a farewell dinner for PM Modi's Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. With 292 seats, the NDA will be asked by the President to prove its majority within a specified timeframe.