Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh get ECI notice over controversial remarks

By Chanshimla Varah 04:24 pm Mar 27, 202404:24 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notices to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh for their controversial remarks on Kangana Ranaut and Mamata Banerjee, respectively. "On careful examination, the comment(s) have been found to be 'undignified and in bad taste' and to be prima facie violative of provisions of...Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," the ECI said.

Order

Shrinate, Ghosh have been given until 5:00pm on Friday

Shrinate and Ghosh have until 5:00pm on Friday to explain why no action should be taken against them. "In the event of no response... it will be presumed you have nothing to say," the poll body said. The MCC's general code of conduct states that "criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided."

Shrinate

What did Shrinate say against Ranaut

Shrinate drew the ire of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and her party, Congress, on Tuesday when she shared an objectionable post against Kangana, whom the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded from Mandi, Himchal Pradesh. "Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?" her post read. Later, the Congress said it had no place for such language in public discourse.

Ghosh

Ghosh's 'father' jab at Bengal CM

In a similar incident, BJP MP Ghosh was seen ridiculing West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee's claims of being the "daughter" of various states in a video. Addressing reporters in Durgapur, Ghosh stated that wherever Banerjee goes, she refers to herself as the state's daughter, which is why "she must identify her own father." "She should first identify her own father," Ghosh said.

Responses

Response from Shrinate, Ghosh

Following backlash over their controversial comments, both leaders gave their own justifications. Shrinate clarified that someone who had access to her account made the post and that she would find out who had done it. Ghosh, meanwhile, issued an apology, stating that his party and others have reservations about his choice of words. "If it is so, I am sorry for that," he said.