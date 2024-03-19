Next Article

Tejasvi Surya was detained on Tuesday for participating in protests over a shopkeeper's assault

BJP's Tejasvi Surya detained amid protests over Bengaluru shopkeeper assault

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya was detained on Tuesday in Bengaluru for participating in a demonstration. The protest was held to demand the arrest of those accused in a clash with a shopkeeper during an "azaan" on Sunday. According to reports, a verbal and physical altercation had taken place between a group of men and the shopkeeper, Mukesh, when he was playing religious songs "loudly" near Siddanna Layout during the Islamic call to prayer.

Surya calls for fair investigation, threatens shutdown

Earlier in the day, during the protests, Surya demanded justice for the shopkeeper, seeking an impartial investigation in the case. He warned that there would be a "shutdown" in Nagarathpete locality if the culprits were not apprehended by the end of the day. "Yesterday evening, Mukesh, who is an honest hardworking shopkeeper was conducting his business... When he refused [to stop playing devotional songs], he was pulled out and six-seven miscreants thrashed him," Surya said.

Police response and investigation into the assault case

An FIR was lodged in response to Mukesh's assault. The deputy commissioner of police confirmed that three people were arrested in the case. Despite initial claims by Surya that local police were slow to register an FIR, police clarified that a case was filed under Halasuru Gate Police jurisdiction and a thorough investigation is underway. They also assured that efforts are being made to capture the remaining people involved in the assault.

Surya blames Congress for 'appeasement politics'

The BJP MP also pointed fingers at the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, accusing them of "appeasement politics" in the aftermath of the incident. He claimed that such incidents against Hindus have escalated due to political support given to "jihadis." "The emboldening of such elements is a direct result of Congress's appeasement politics... chief minister must stop setting wrong precedents," Surya said. The Congress is yet to react on the situation.

