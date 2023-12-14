Bengaluru crowned 'Cake Capital' of India by Swiggy: Here's why

1/3

Business 1 min read

Bengaluru crowned 'Cake Capital' of India by Swiggy: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:54 pm Dec 14, 202303:54 pm

A Nagpur resident ordered 92 cakes in just one day

Bengaluru earned the title of "cake capital" of India in 2023. This is because residents ordered a whopping 8.5 million cakes throughout the year, according to a Swiggy blog post titled "How India Swiggy'd in 2023." This impressive number highlights Bengaluru's love for cakes over other food items. The blog also mentioned a Nagpur resident who set a record by ordering 92 cakes in just one day on Swiggy.

2/3

Record-breaking cake orders and food trends

There were other notable food trends in India during 2023. They included ordering 2.5 million biryanis per second (throughout the year), and 250 biryanis per minute during the India-Pakistan ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad. During the same game, a Chandigarh family ordered 70 biryanis at once. Biryani continued its reign as India's most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth consecutive year.

3/3

Mumbai user's whopping food order and Durga Puja celebrations

The Swiggy blog post also highlighted a Mumbai user who placed food orders to the tune of Rs. 42.3 lakh on the platform. During Durga Puja in October, Indians ordered 7.7 million gulab jamuns, showcasing the nation's love for sweets and festivities. These statistics emphasize the popularity of food delivery services and the diverse culinary preferences of people across the country.