The focus areas of STEAG include artificial intelligence, machine learning and and quantum technologies

Explained: Army's STEAG unit to pioneer AI, 6G technologies

Mar 19, 2024

What's the story The Indian Army has set up an advanced unit, known as the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG). The unit is tasked with exploring and assessing cutting-edge communication technologies. The focus areas include artificial intelligence and machine learning, 5G, 6G, and quantum technologies for military use. Officials have confirmed that the STEAG's creation aligns with the army's initiative to develop technology suitable for future warfare.

Mission

STEAG's mission to foster, develop future tech

According to army officials, the STEAG is designed to be a "nursery for nurturing and developing tailored technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems." This includes electronic exchanges, mobile communications, Software Defined Radios (SDR), and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, among others. The unit aims to encourage collaboration with academia and industry to tap into niche technology, utilize innovative solutions, and identify appropriate use-cases for defense applications, the army said.

STEAG's role

Role in promoting self-sufficiency in advanced communication

According to an army official, the STEAG aims to bridge the gap between the armed forces, industry and academia in line with the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Start-Up India initiatives. The unit is anticipated to revolutionize self-sufficiency in advanced communication technologies. These have traditionally been dominated by a few advanced economies and research ecosystems. Army officials said that this new "center of excellence" will significantly boost India's prowess in military communications technology.

In modern warfare

Significance of communication technologies in contemporary warfare

The Army believes communication is going to be an important component of military operations. "In the fast-evolving technologies for the battlefield, the side with better communication technologies and the ability to connect the various constituents for information sharing will have an edge over its adversary," another official said. He said modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations.

Army chief's statement

High-tech unit to enhance ICT solutions

One official stated that the high-tech unit will conduct technical scouting, evaluation, and development of core Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions. Additionally, they will manage these solutions and provide user interface support through maintenance and upgrades of contemporary technologies available in the environment. Notably, General Manoj Pande, the Army chief, has consistently emphasized the necessity for the force to acquire new technologies, particularly in light of the evolving nature of warfare.