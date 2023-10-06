Sikkim: 19 dead, 103 missing; another glacial lake burst threat

The death toll in Sikkim flash floods rose to at least 19, including six Army personnel

The death toll in the Sikkim flash floods rose to at least 19, including six Army personnel who went missing on Wednesday. As many as 103 people are still missing, including 16 soldiers. Over 3,000 tourists, who came on motorcycles, are stranded in the Himalayan state, apart from 700-800 drivers. Around 2,500 people have been rescued, and nearly 6,000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has issued a new glacial lake burst warning.

Flash floods cause widespread devastation

A glacial lake outburst in Sikkim's upper regions, triggered by a cloudburst on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday caused flash floods in the Teesta River, destroying the Chungthang dam and putting the hydropower station out of operation. The flood caused 11 bridges downstream to collapse and washed away potions of the National Highway 10. The government-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) said it is trying to reopen the hydropower plant, and the Power Ministry will assess the damage.

Extensive search for missing personnel underway

The flash floods have also damaged water pipelines, sewage lines, fiber cable lines, and 277 houses across four districts. The Indian Army is extensively searching for the 16 missing soldiers, while Trishakti Corps troops are providing medical aid and phone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in affected areas. As many as 23 soldiers went missing at first, one of whom was rescued. The rescue operations were hampered by intermittent rains.

NDRF platoons on standby to evacuate locals

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) platoons in North Sikkim are on standby to evacuate local residents. The Centre earlier approved the Sikkim government's request for three additional NDRF platoons. Those stranded will be evacuated with helicopters of the Army and Air Force. In Mangan district, four people died and 17 were missing, while five died and 22 were missing in Gangtok district. Ten others, including six soldiers, died in the Pakyong district.

Residents at risk of Shako Cho glacial lake burst evacuated

Furthermore, the authorities have issued a warning, fearing a potential burst of the Shako Cho glacial lake near Lachen in the Mangan district. Residents were evacuated from the banks of the glacial lake, including the Golitar area in the Gangtok district's Singtam, Dikchu in the Mangan district, and the Rangpo industrial belt area in the Pakyong district. Notably, the flash floods were caused mainly due to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in South Lhonak Lake.