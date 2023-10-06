RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

By Prateek Talukdar 10:26 am Oct 06, 202310:26 am

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI Governor Shanktikanta Das announced on Friday after the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) meeting. This is the fourth consecutive time the RBI has maintained the status quo. The RBI is expecting headline inflation to ease further in September. However, Das said the overall inflation outlook is uncertain.

