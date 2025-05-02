How to send Instagram voice messages on Android
What's the story
Instagram voice messages provide a handy option to talk to your friends and family, without having to type a single word.
The feature comes especially handy when you want to express an emotion or nuance that text fails to capture.
For Android users, sending voice messages on Instagram is pretty easy, provided you know how to do it.
Here's how to get started.
Open Messages
Accessing the Direct Message section
To begin sending a voice message, launch the Instagram app on your Android phone.
Tap on the paper airplane/messenger icon at the top right corner of your screen to open your direct messages.
This area contains all your private chats and that's where you'll be able to send voice notes.
Choose chat
Starting a new conversation or selecting an existing one
Once in the direct message section, either select an existing conversation or tap on the new message icon to start a chat with someone new.
If you're starting from scratch, look for the username of the person you want to contact and start a conversation by tapping their profile.
Hold record button
Recording your voice message
Now, in the conversation of your choice, look for the microphone icon next to the message box. Tap and hold on the icon as you speak into your phone's microphone.
To get the best audio quality, stay in a quiet place and speak directly into the mic. This minimizes the background noise and makes your message clear.
Also, hold the button down throughout your recording to capture your voice properly.
Release button
Sending your recorded message
After you're done recording your voice message, releasing the microphone button would send your message right away.
However, if you have second thoughts about sending it, there's a simple trick to avoid accidental sends.
Before letting go of the button, swipe your finger to the left. This discards the recording, making sure it's not sent.
This feature adds a layer of control, allowing reconsideration/correction of messages before they reach the recipient.