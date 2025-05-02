What's the story

Microsoft is gearing up to host Elon Musk's Grok AI model on its Azure cloud platform, according to The Verge.

Currently, discussions between Microsoft and xAI are ongoing for hosting the Grok model on Azure to make it accessible not just to customers but also to Microsoft's product teams.

This move marks a deepening of the relationship between the tech giant and Musk's xAI, even as tensions with OpenAI continue.