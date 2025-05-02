How to enable two-factor authentication on PhonePe
What's the story
Popular digital payment platform PhonePe gives users the ability to manage transactions seamlessly. But, to keep it secure, you should enable two-factor authenticaion (2FA).
The feature ensures that any attempt to log in from a new device would require additional verification, keeping your account protected from unauthorized access.
Here's a simple guide to set up this security measure.
Security access
Accessing security settings
To start with, head over to PhonePe on your primary device to enable two-factor authenticaion.
Open the app and head over to settings by tapping on your profile icon on the top right corner of the screen.
From there, tap on "Security and Privacy" to find a range of security options available for your account.
Two-factor setup
Enabling two-factor authentication
Within the "Security and Privacy" section, find and select "Two-Factor Authentication."
This feature adds another layer of protection by asking for a second form of verification when you log in from a new device.
Follow the prompts to enable this feature. You may have to verify your phone number or email address in this set-up process.
Device verification
Verifying new device logins
Once you've enabled two-factor authentication, any login attempt from an unrecognized device will prompt a verification request.
You'll receive a notification or an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number or email address.
Enter this code within the app to confirm and authorize access from the new device.
Trusted devices
Managing 'Trusted devices' list
PhonePe lets you manage which devices you want to recognize as trusted for seamless logins in future sessions.
Under "Security and Privacy," look for "Trusted devices" where you can see all the devices currently linked with your account.
Remove any unfamiliar devices immediately, and regularly check this list for better security.