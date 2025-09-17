Most team sixes for Bangladesh in a calendar year (T20Is)

Bangladesh have kept their hopes of qualifying for the T20 Asia Cup Super Fours alive with a thrilling eight-run victory over Afghanistan . The match was a do-or-die encounter for Bangladesh, who defended a target of 154 runs. A total of five sixes were hit during the Bangladesh innings, taking the team's tally to 124 T20I maximums in 2025. Here we decode the years that saw Bangladesh smash most maximums as a team in T20Is.

#1 124 sixes in 2025 As per Cricbuzz, the Tigers have raced to 124 sixes as a team across 18 T20Is in the ongoing year. Tanzid Hasan has cleared the fence most times among Bangladesh batters this year, having hit 26 sixes. Parvez Hossain Emon (23) and Litton Das (20) are the other Bangladesh batters to touch the 20-sixes mark in 2025.

#2 122 sixes in 2024 The only other calendar year that has seen Bangladesh accumulate a century of T20I sixes is 2024. They tallied 122 maximums across 24 T20Is last year. Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy had the largest chunk in this tally as the duo recorded 21 sixes apiece. Mahmudullah, who has now retired from T20Is, is next on the list with 13 sixes.