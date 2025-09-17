Mandhana recorded her eighth 50-plus score against Australia (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana slams her third WODI hundred vs Australia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:31 pm Sep 17, 2025

Extending her sensational run, star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored a breathtaking hundred in the second WODI against Australia at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Mandhana batted with remarkable intent on this occasion and brought up her second successive 50-plus score in the series. Meanwhile, this was her third hundred against the Aussies in the WODI format.