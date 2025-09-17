Smriti Mandhana slams her third WODI hundred vs Australia: Stats
What's the story
Extending her sensational run, star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored a breathtaking hundred in the second WODI against Australia at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Mandhana batted with remarkable intent on this occasion and brought up her second successive 50-plus score in the series. Meanwhile, this was her third hundred against the Aussies in the WODI format.
Stats
Eighth 50-plus score against Australia
Mandhana recorded her eighth 50-plus score against Australia as the tally now includes three tons. Across 18 WODIs versus the team, she has raced past 770 runs at an average of 40-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. No other Indian boasts multiple WODI hundreds against Australia. The legendary Mithali Raj (1,123) is the only Indian with more WODI runs against the Aussies.
Numbers
Here are her WODI numbers
With her latest knock, Mandhana raced past 4,700 runs in 107 ODIs, averaging 46-plus. This includes 11 centuries and 33 half-centuries. The southpaw, who smoked 58 runs in the series opener, recently went past New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite's tally of 4,639 runs to become the seventh-highest run-getter in WODIs. Meanwhile, Mandhana also became the first batter to hammer five WODI tons in India.