Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Australia WODI series: Details here
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team has suffered a major blow as Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing WODI series against Australia due to viral fever. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that their medical team is keeping a close eye on her recovery. In her absence, the Women's Selection Committee has announced Tejal Hasabnis as her replacement for the remaining two matches.
New face
Who is Tejal Hasabnis?
Tejal Hasabnis, a talented middle-order batter, made her international debut in last year's WODI series against New Zealand. Since then, she has played six WODIs for India, with her last appearance being earlier this year in January against Ireland. The 28-year-old was also part of the India A team that toured Australia recently and was on standby for this series and the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup.
Team dynamics
India face tough challenge against Australia
Rodrigues's absence is the second major setback for India in this series, after Yastika Bhatia was ruled out due to a knee injury sustained during training in Visakhapatnam. These disruptions have left India in a tough spot, especially after their crushing defeat in the first ODI. With two matches remaining, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be eager to make a quick comeback against an Australian side that looks strong ahead of defending their World Cup title.