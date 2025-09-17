Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Australia WODI series: Details here

Tejal Hasabnis, a talented middle-order batter, made her international debut in last year's WODI series against New Zealand. Since then, she has played six WODIs for India, with her last appearance being earlier this year in January against Ireland. The 28-year-old was also part of the India A team that toured Australia recently and was on standby for this series and the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup .

Team dynamics

India face tough challenge against Australia

Rodrigues's absence is the second major setback for India in this series, after Yastika Bhatia was ruled out due to a knee injury sustained during training in Visakhapatnam. These disruptions have left India in a tough spot, especially after their crushing defeat in the first ODI. With two matches remaining, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be eager to make a quick comeback against an Australian side that looks strong ahead of defending their World Cup title.