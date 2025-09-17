Varun Chakravarthy becomes top-ranked T20I bowler: Details here
What's the story
Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has achieved a major milestone by becoming the No. 1-ranked bowler in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. This is the first time he has topped this chart. As per ICC, he has become only the third Indian bowler to do so after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi. The achievement comes as a recognition of his consistent performances throughout 2025. He now boasts 733 rating points.
Performance highlights
Stellar performances in 2025
Despite being a regular member of India's T20I squad for just over a year, the 34-year-old has consistently delivered stellar performances. His impressive form has helped him surpass New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy (717 rating points) to claim the top spot in the T20I bowling rankings. Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul against England earlier this year and his performance at the ongoing Asia Cup have further cemented his position as a top bowler.
Match analysis
Chakravarthy's impressive run in Asia Cup
In the ongoing Asia Cup, Chakravarthy has taken two wickets in as many matches against the UAE and Pakistan. He recorded figures of 1/4 in India's opening match against hosts UAE and followed it up with an equally impressive 1/24 from four overs in a commanding victory over Pakistan four days later. These performances were instrumental in his rise to the top spot for the first time.
Ranking shifts
Other bowlers making strides in rankings
Along with Chakravarthy, other bowlers such as West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein (707 rating points) and Australia's Adam Zampa (700 rating points) have also made it to the top four of the T20I bowling rankings. Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara and Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed have also made significant gains in their respective standings. India's Kuldeep Yadav has also jumped an impressive 16 spots to reach 23rd position.