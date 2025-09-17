Varun Chakravarthy becomes top-ranked T20I bowler: Details here

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has achieved a major milestone by becoming the No. 1-ranked bowler in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. This is the first time he has topped this chart. As per ICC, he has become only the third Indian bowler to do so after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi. The achievement comes as a recognition of his consistent performances throughout 2025. He now boasts 733 rating points.

Performance highlights Stellar performances in 2025 Despite being a regular member of India's T20I squad for just over a year, the 34-year-old has consistently delivered stellar performances. His impressive form has helped him surpass New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy (717 rating points) to claim the top spot in the T20I bowling rankings. Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul against England earlier this year and his performance at the ongoing Asia Cup have further cemented his position as a top bowler.

Match analysis Chakravarthy's impressive run in Asia Cup In the ongoing Asia Cup, Chakravarthy has taken two wickets in as many matches against the UAE and Pakistan. He recorded figures of 1/4 in India's opening match against hosts UAE and followed it up with an equally impressive 1/24 from four overs in a commanding victory over Pakistan four days later. These performances were instrumental in his rise to the top spot for the first time.