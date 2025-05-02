What's the story

Microsoft is taking major steps in its quest for a passwordless future.

The tech giant has announced that new users signing up for Microsoft accounts will no longer have to create passwords.

Instead, they can use passkeys for a more secure and user-friendly login experience.

Passkeys can be your fingerprint or face scan, or even a simple PIN on your device.

The move is part of an industry-wide push to ditch passwords for their vulnerability and forgetfulness issues.