Apple modifies App Store rules to permit external payment links
Apple has updated its App Store Guidelines following a recent court ruling in the Epic Games vs. Apple case.
According to the new rules, now "there is no prohibition on an app including buttons, external links, or other calls to action."
The new rules are specifically applicable to apps distributed on the US storefront of the App Store.
The tech giant announced the changes through an email sent out to developers Thursday night.
Detailed changes to App Store guidelines
The revised App Store Guidelines bring a number of important changes.
Apps on the US storefront can now feature buttons, external links, or other calls to action when letting users browse NFT collections owned by others.
Further, there's no longer a ban on encouraging users to use a purchasing method other than in-app purchase.
The External Link Account entitlement is also not mandatory for apps on the US storefront.
Legal dispute prompts changes in App Store policies
These changes were driven by a scathing injunction from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Epic Games vs. Apple case.
The judge ruled that Apple "willfully chose not to comply" with a previous injunction ordering the company to allow developers to steer users toward external payment methods.
Before this ruling, Apple had attempted to charge a 27% commission on external purchases, which has now been affected by these guideline revisions in response to the court's decision.
Companies adapt to revised App Store guidelines
In light of these changes, several companies are already updating their apps to take advantage of the new guidelines.
Music streaming service Spotify has submitted a new version of its app with links to external payments and other modifications.
Despite these changes, Apple maintains its stance on the decision. "We strongly disagree with the decision. We will comply with the court's order and we will appeal," it stated yesterday.
Epic CEO proposes end to Apple feud on this condition
The changes are currently confined to the US due to the court case's scope, but Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has offered a "peace proposal to Apple.
He promises to end all remaining litigation if Apple extends the mandated US changes globally.
So far, Apple has shown no interest in accepting the offer.