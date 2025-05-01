What's the story

In a long-standing battle over digital market dominance, Epic Games has won a major case against Apple.

A federal judge ruled that Apple knowingly disobeyed a court order to open its App Store, further strengthening Epic's position.

The company was found to have violated a 2021 injunction that mandated allowing developers to include in-app links directing users to third-party payment options on the web.

The ruling could potentially inspire other developers to challenge Apple's policies.