NVIDIA announces $500B investment to manufacture AI chips in US
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has announced a massive $500 billion investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the United States.
The strategic move marks a major shift from NVIDIA's previous reliance on Taiwan for chip production.
Huang emphasized the historic importance of NVIDIA's advances in AI and noted the need for advanced manufacturing processes for their powerful GPUs, which will now be produced in the US to meet rising demand.
Presidential support
Huang credits US leadership for accelerated manufacturing
Huang praised Donald Trump for speeding up the project, saying, "Without the president's leadership, his policies, his support, and very importantly, his strong encouragement... manufacturing in the United States wouldn't have accelerated to this pace."
NVIDIA's new US-based manufacturing plants will serve the growing demand for AI systems that are anticipated to revolutionize multiple industries.
Strategic alliances
NVIDIA's US investment includes partnerships with major manufacturers
NVIDIA's $500 billion investment also involves partnerships with leading manufacturers like TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL.
Huang emphasized that more than a million square feet of production facilities will be established through these partnerships, generating hundreds of thousands of jobs.
TSMC has already started manufacturing NVIDIA's Blackwell chips in Arizona while Amkor and SPIL will handle packaging and testing.
Expansion plans
Supercomputer manufacturing plants planned in Texas
NVIDIA also intends to set up supercomputer manufacturing plants in Houston and Dallas with Foxconn and Wistron.
Huang stressed that "Manufacturing isn't about low-cost labor anymore. It's about technology."
He also highlighted the importance of energy policy in bolstering AI growth, thanking the Trump administration for its support of the AI infrastructure project.