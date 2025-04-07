Apple planning ultra-sleek iPhone Pro model for its 20th anniversary
What's the story
Apple is said to be preparing for a major overhaul of the iPhone lineup to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027.
The revamp, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, will involve the launch of a foldable model and a new Pro version.
The next device is likely to realize Jony Ive's vision of an iPhone that "appears like a single sheet of glass."
Design evolution
Apple's shift toward ultra-sleek design
In recent years, Apple has been criticized for making thicker and less stylish iPhones. But now, it looks like the company is finally heading toward Ive's vision of an ultra-sleek design.
It will start with the launch of the iPhone 17 Air model later this year and continue later with the Pro version for the 20th anniversary.
Gurman stated, "The company is preparing a major shake-up for the iPhone's 20-year anniversary."
Material shift
Pro model to feature extensive use of glass
The upcoming Pro model is also expected to use more glass. While that may raise concerns about durability and repairability, it's entirely in keeping with Apple's design philosophy.
Gurman had previously reported that iPhone 17 Air is just the first step toward all iPhones eventually becoming ultra-thin.
Apple could do both ultra-thin and more glassy design for iPhone 19 Pro.