Biohacker Bryan Johnson reveals he made himself older by mistake
What's the story
Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur turned biohacker, has committed $2 million a year to reverse his biological age.
His unorthodox methods, such as plasma exchange and blood transfusions from his son, have made headlines.
But in a recent YouTube video update, the 46-year-old revealed he may have accidentally sped up his aging process rather than slowing it down.
Drug dilemma
Johnson's 5-year experiment with rapamycin
Johnson's anti-aging regimen involved the use of rapamycin, an immunosuppressant originally developed for organ transplant recipients.
He had been taking the drug for five years after being inspired by a 2009 study that indicated it could extend mice's lifespans by as much as 14%, and a 2023 human trial where 65% of participants reported feeling healthier while taking the drug.
However, rather than the rejuvenation benefits, Johnson started noticing negative effects from his self-adjusted dosage.
Health concerns
Health issues linked to rapamycin
Johnson's health started to decline with mouth ulcers, slow-healing wounds, imbalanced cholesterol, and rising blood sugar levels.
The most alarming problem for him was a higher resting heart rate.
His experience with rapamycin came just as a recent Yale University study debunked earlier notions about the drug's benefits.
Research reversal
Yale study contradicts Johnson's rapamycin findings
The Yale University study revealed that rapamycin actually accelerated biological aging across 16 epigenetic markers, contradicting previous studies.
This new information forced Johnson to reassess his use of the drug.
Despite the potential embarrassment of admitting a mistake in his quest for eternal youth, he decided to stop taking rapamycin and embrace transparency about his experience.
Future plans
Johnson remains committed to biohacking despite setbacks
Despite the setback with rapamycin, Johnson remains committed to his biohacking journey and sharing his experiences.
"It's important to talk about both the successes and the failures. That's how we all learn," he said.
His self-funded project is a public experiment on longevity limits, and while some see him as a visionary, others are skeptical of his methods.