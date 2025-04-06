What's the story

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's private aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company, is facing backlash ahead of its historic all-female space mission.

The mission, dubbed NS-31, is scheduled for April 14 and will have a crew of six women, including Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn.

It will be New Shepard program's 11th crewed journey, and it marks the first all-female crewed spaceflight since 1963.