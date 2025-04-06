What's the story

Chromium sulfide bromide (CrSBr) is an intriguing material for scientists as it can handle quantum information in ways never seen before.

CrSBr is the only known material that can encode information with light, electric charge, sound-like vibrations, and magnetism.

Now, a new study reveals CrSBr's strange magnetic properties enable effective trapping and control of excitons—electron-hole pairs created when an electron jumps from a semiconductor's 'ground' energy state to a higher energy state.