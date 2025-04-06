What's the story

A recent global study, led by Dr. Patricia Balaresque from Paul Sabatier University in France, has revealed that women have better hearing abilities than men.

The research team initially hypothesized that age would play a major role in cochlear sensitivity, but their findings contradicted this.

"Our findings show that hearing amplitude is more influenced by sex than age," the researchers stated, noting women's average two-decibel higher sensitivity across all studied populations.