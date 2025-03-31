World Health Day 2025: History, significance, and this year's theme
World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to celebrate the importance of good health.
The day is led by the World Health Organization (WHO), which advocates physical, mental, and emotional well-being across the globe.
Every year, a different theme is selected by the current WHO Director-General for the day.
In 2025, it is "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," emphasizing the improvement of maternal and newborn health and survival.
History
History: The inception of World Health Day
The idea of World Health Day stemmed from the establishment of WHO in 1948.
In December 1945, officials from Brazil and China suggested the need for an independent international health organization.
The organization's constitution was adopted in July 1946, and came into force on April 7, 1948, with the consent of 61 countries.
Significance
Significance: Past themes varied from mental health to climate change
Over the years, World Health Day has focused on different themes, from direct illness discussions like diabetes and polio, to larger issues like road safety and climate change's impact on our health.
In 2020, the theme focused on nurses and midwives who have played a vital role in providing healthcare across the globe. Various activities are scheduled for the day to spread information, raise awareness, and educate people about various health issues, disorders, and mental health concerns.
Theme of 2025
Theme of 2025: 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures'
This year's campaign, running until 2026, will call on governments, donors, and the global health community to invest in proven, high-impact interventions to enhance the overall quality of care.
Key focus areas include pregnancy-related services for early complication detection, lifesaving emergency obstetric care—recognizing that most maternal and newborn deaths occur during or shortly after birth—and specialized care for small and preterm babies.
Notably, complications from prematurity have become the leading cause of death among children under five worldwide.
Importance
Why does this year's theme matter?
Each year, nearly 300,000 women lose their lives due to pregnancy or childbirth, while over two million babies die within their first month of life, and approximately two million more are stillborn.
This amounts to one preventable death every seven seconds, causing immense grief and hardship for millions of families worldwide.
Although maternal and newborn deaths occur across all regions, the majority happen in the poorest countries and in areas affected by conflict and crises.