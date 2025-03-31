What's the story

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year to celebrate the importance of good health.

The day is led by the World Health Organization (WHO), which advocates physical, mental, and emotional well-being across the globe.

Every year, a different theme is selected by the current WHO Director-General for the day.

In 2025, it is "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," emphasizing the improvement of maternal and newborn health and survival.