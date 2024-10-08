Summarize Simplifying... In short The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised India for successfully eliminating trachoma, a leading cause of infectious blindness, thanks to strong government leadership and dedicated healthcare workers.

In other health milestones, Bhutan has been recognized by WHO for its progress towards eliminating cervical cancer by 2030, making it the first country in its region to achieve this interim target.

WHO lauds India for eliminating trachoma as public health issue

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:26 pm Oct 08, 202406:26 pm

What's the story The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised India for having eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. With this, India becomes the third country in its region to achieve this feat after Nepal and Myanmar. The recognition was announced during the 'Public Health Awards' event at the 77th Regional Committee Session of WHO.

Collaborative effort

India's trachoma elimination attributed to strong leadership

Saima Wazed, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, credited India's success in eliminating trachoma to the strong leadership of its government and committed healthcare workers. "They worked together with partners to ensure effective surveillance, diagnosis and management of active trachoma," Wazed said. The efforts also included providing surgical services for trichiasis, and promoting water sanitation and hygiene within communities.

Disease overview

Trachoma: A leading cause of infectious blindness

Trachoma, a chlamydial infection mainly caused by poor hygiene and contaminated water supply, is the leading cause of infectious blindness globally. The disease can spread via direct contact with the eye, nose or throat secretions of an infected person or indirectly through flies. India's elimination of this public health issue is a major step toward improving national health standards.

Health milestones

WHO recognizes Bhutan's progress toward cervical cancer elimination

Along with India's recognition, the WHO also lauded Bhutan for meeting interim targets toward eliminating cervical cancer as a public health issue by 2030. Bhutan thus becomes the first country in its region to reach this important milestone. The interim targets include comprehensive vaccination against Human papillomavirus (HPV), regular screening of women for cervical disease, and provision of treatment to those identified with it.