WHO lauds India for eliminating trachoma as public health issue
The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised India for having eliminated trachoma as a public health problem. With this, India becomes the third country in its region to achieve this feat after Nepal and Myanmar. The recognition was announced during the 'Public Health Awards' event at the 77th Regional Committee Session of WHO.
India's trachoma elimination attributed to strong leadership
Saima Wazed, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, credited India's success in eliminating trachoma to the strong leadership of its government and committed healthcare workers. "They worked together with partners to ensure effective surveillance, diagnosis and management of active trachoma," Wazed said. The efforts also included providing surgical services for trichiasis, and promoting water sanitation and hygiene within communities.
Trachoma: A leading cause of infectious blindness
Trachoma, a chlamydial infection mainly caused by poor hygiene and contaminated water supply, is the leading cause of infectious blindness globally. The disease can spread via direct contact with the eye, nose or throat secretions of an infected person or indirectly through flies. India's elimination of this public health issue is a major step toward improving national health standards.
WHO recognizes Bhutan's progress toward cervical cancer elimination
Along with India's recognition, the WHO also lauded Bhutan for meeting interim targets toward eliminating cervical cancer as a public health issue by 2030. Bhutan thus becomes the first country in its region to reach this important milestone. The interim targets include comprehensive vaccination against Human papillomavirus (HPV), regular screening of women for cervical disease, and provision of treatment to those identified with it.