YouTube is testing a new ad feature on its mobile app that makes skipping ads a bit more challenging.

Instead of a visible timer, the 'Skip' button now appears only after a certain part of the ad has been viewed, potentially leading users to believe the ad is unskippable.

However, users can still anticipate when they can skip by watching the yellow seek bar at the bottom of the screen.

Skip button appears only after user has seen certain portion of ad

YouTube makes skipping ads trickier for mobile users

By Akash Pandey 06:18 pm Oct 08, 202406:18 pm

What's the story YouTube is said to be testing a new feature that hides the countdown timer and grayed-out skip button on ads on its mobile app. The altered feature only shows the skip button after a user has seen a certain portion of the ad, as reported by Android Police. The removal of the countdown timer is aimed at drawing viewers' attention toward the content of the advertisement itself rather than when they can skip it.

User experience

New feature aims to increase ad engagement

Earlier, users could see a visible timer counting down until they were able to skip the ad. Now, this button only appears after users have viewed a certain portion of an advertisement. This appears to be a deliberate tactic to make users think an ad is unskippable by hiding the Skip button at first. However, despite these changes, users can still predict when an ad will become skippable by observing the yellow seek bar at the bottom of their screen.

Limited rollout

Ad change is currently in testing phase

It's important to note that the changes to YouTube's mobile app ads are currently being tested and have not been officially announced by the company. Not all users have reported seeing these modifications, which means the feature is still in its experimental stage. It remains to be seen if Google will fully implement this change or discontinue it based on user feedback and testing results.