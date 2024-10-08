Summarize Simplifying... In short A leaked MacBook Pro, speculated to be the next 14-inch entry-level model, could feature a standard M4 chip, doubling the minimum RAM from 8GB to 16GB, and an additional Thunderbolt 4 port.

The leak, first shared by ShrimpApplePro, has been questioned due to the reused graphics on the box, but subsequent unboxing videos suggest authenticity.

M4 MacBook Pro revealed: Apple's biggest leak since 2010 blunder

By Akash Pandey 06:11 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Apple is now dealing with a major product leak, possibly its worst since the iPhone 4 prototype was accidentally left at a California bar in 2010. Photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip have been making rounds on social media. The latest video of this next-gen MacBook Pro was posted by Russian YouTube channel Romancev768.

Leaked MacBook Pro video reveals specifications

The leaked video shows a box of a 14-inch MacBook Pro, seemingly configured with an M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The machine also comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Space Black finish. As per the "About This Mac" software menu displayed in the video, this MacBook Pro is said to be an unreleased November 2024 model.

It could be next entry-level model

The leaked MacBook Pro is thought to be the next entry-level 14-inch model, thanks to its standard M4 chip configuration. If that's the case, it would mean the MacBook Pro lineup's minimum RAM would be doubled from 8GB to 16GB, as previously rumored. A third Thunderbolt 4 port would also be an upgrade for the base model, which only has two Thunderbolt 3 ports at the moment.

Retail box raises authenticity questions

Photos of this alleged MacBook Pro box were first shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro on X last week. The authenticity of these photos was questioned, especially since the box reuses the same MacBook Pro graphic that appears on current-generation MacBook Pro boxes. However, two unboxing videos have since been released, making it more likely that these leaks are legit.

Source of MacBook Pro leaks remains unclear

The source of these leaks remains a mystery. ShrimpApplePro alleged that at least one of the unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro units was being sold in a private Facebook group. In a follow-up post on X, the leaker hinted that he saw someone online selling 200 unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro units, which made him believe this leak comes from a warehouse.