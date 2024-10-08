Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Chat has introduced a video messaging feature, a significant upgrade for the platform. This feature, currently available for certain account types, allows users to send video messages in lieu of live meetings, enhancing corporate communication.

Google Chat now lets you send video messages: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 06:03 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Google's centerpiece of social media suite, Google Chat, has gained a new feature — the ability to send video messages. The update has been rolled out to improve communication for Workspace customers who use Google Chat as their main corporate communication tool. The feature will soon be available on all mobile devices and web platforms, keeping up with the regular updates from the tech giant.

A late but welcome addition

The addition of video messaging in Google Chat comes after similar capabilities have already been integrated into other communication apps, including Slack and Microsoft Teams. Even though it's a late entry, this update marks a major step forward for the platform. Earlier, Google emphasized offering basic capabilities such as Slack and Teams message compatibility, IFTTT integrations, broadcast messaging, and WhatsApp's Communities-like function.

Versatile tool for corporate communication

The new video messaging feature in Google Chat comes especially handy when a live conference call is not possible. It provides an easy way for executives to share company-wide announcements and employees to provide updates without having to schedule a meeting. Video messages can be sent wherever text messages are sent, be it direct messages, group chats, or spaces. You can even review your video clip before sending it, ensuring no important details are missed or errors made.

Limited availability and future expansion

Currently, the video messaging feature is limited to some account types including Business, Enterprise, Essentials, Non-profit, and Frontline. It's enabled by default but Workspace admins can disable it if needed. Notably, the feature currently doesn't support ChromeOS, Firefox, or Linux platforms or the Chat app for Android. Google says these video messages will be treated as attachments when users export their data using Google Takeout.