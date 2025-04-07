Apple's smart home hub might not launch until 2026—Here's why
What's the story
Apple's highly anticipated smart home hub, which was originally slated for a 2024 release, has been pushed back to 2026.
The delay has been attributed to technical issues in integrating Apple Intelligence and Siri into the device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The hub is aimed at taking on Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub with a display described as resembling a square-ish iPad with a 6- or 7-inch screen and seamless Apple ecosystem compatibility.
Feature overhaul
Re-evaluating features for reliability
The smart home hub was originally supposed to come with a new OS, and seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem.
However, internal restructuring and problems with Siri's contextual AI capabilities have delayed the project.
Apple has also postponed the rollout of its already announced Siri features to "sometime in the coming year."
Now, the company is even considering rebuilding some features from scratch to ensure their reliability and accuracy. This could also affect the smart home hub's design and functionality.
Device specifications
Smart home hub's design and functionality
The smart home hub will have a square-ish iPad-like display, a front-facing camera, speakers, and an integrated battery.
The device will act as a central hub for controlling smart home devices, providing intercom as well as FaceTime video communication.
All these capabilities will directly take on Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub in the smart display segment.
Testing phase
Apple progresses to advanced testing stages
Despite the delay, Apple has entered advanced testing stages for the smart home hub.
As per reports, selected employees are now permitted to take the device home for evaluation and feedback.
The delay seems tied to Apple's struggles with implementing its App Intents system, which would let Siri deeply integrate with both first-party and third-party apps and execute complex voice commands - a functionality critical for a smart home hub.