What's the story

Apple's highly anticipated smart home hub, which was originally slated for a 2024 release, has been pushed back to 2026.

The delay has been attributed to technical issues in integrating Apple Intelligence and Siri into the device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The hub is aimed at taking on Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub with a display described as resembling a square-ish iPad with a 6- or 7-inch screen and seamless Apple ecosystem compatibility.