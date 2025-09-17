Rajinikanth hints at film with Kamal Haasan

Superstar Rajinikanth has confirmed a project with Kamal Haasan 's Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Red Giant Movies. Speaking to the media at Chennai airport, he said, "My next movie will be with RKFI and Red Giant. The director hasn't been fixed." "Kamal and I wish to act together again... The film will get rolling if we lock a good script."

Ongoing work Speculations around director and ongoing projects Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shoot of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Meanwhile, there are speculations that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Haasan in Vikram, and Rajinikanth's Coolie, may direct the upcoming project. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

Project details Haasan had announced the collaboration earlier Earlier this month, Haasan had confirmed the project at an award show in Dubai. He said, "We were united long ago but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each." "We wanted a full biscuit each and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again so we have come together."