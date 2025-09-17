'Great Indian Kapil Show' S03: Akshay to grace the finale

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will grace the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. His presence will be nothing short of a masterclass in comedy, as he effortlessly matches host Kapil Sharma 's jibes with his own witty retorts. The episode will be packed with hilarious banter and an emotional tribute to the stuntmen who have worked with him over the years.

Comic exchange Kumar turns Sharma's show into a roast According to the teaser for the episode, it will be filled with hilarious exchanges between Sharma and Kumar. When Sharma teased him for being late to the show despite his punctual reputation, Kumar quipped, "Arre, mujhe pehle paise nahi mile!" The actor also humorously turned the tables on Sharma when asked about his long filmography. He asked, "Your show's been on for three seasons on Netflix...tu bata tere talent zyada hai ya zaroorate?"

Stunt tribute The episode will pay tribute to Kumar's daredevil side Directors Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan will share anecdotes of watching him perform risky stunts without breaking a sweat. The actor revealed that he sees himself as a stuntman first and an actor second. A group of stuntmen who have worked with him were also invited on stage, where Kumar called them the real Khatron Ke Khiladis.